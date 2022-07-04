Former Arsenal hitman Kevin Campbell has hailed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, saying the forward is at a good age to succeed at the Gunners.

Arsenal have moved swiftly to replace the departed Alexandre Lacazette by signing a player Mikel Arteta knows well from his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League football by finishing the 2021/22 season in fifth place in the Premier League table and will hope Jesus will help them to go one better.

Campbell pointed to Jesus’ hold-up play as well as his skill on the ball and prophesised that the Brazil international will only improve under Arteta’s stewardship.

“Having a number nine who can both hold the ball up and do something with it, I think that’s really important as well”, Campbell said on Sky Sports News.

“Jesus’ attributes are perfect for Mikel Arteta’s team and I can only see him going from strength to strength for Arsenal.”

Campbell also believes that Jesus will be Arsenal’s offensive spearhead unless absolutely necessary that he do a job out wide.

He also highlighted the Brazilian’s age and backed him to bang in the goals, labelling his signing a good move for the Gunners.

“I think he will play through the middle the majority of the time”, he added.

“I think there could be times where he plays wide, but the majority of his games for Arsenal are going to be as the number nine.

“He’s got the number nine shirt so that means he’s going to be the main man.

“You create chances and this young man is going to score goals, and he’s such a good age at 25 years as well, so it’s a really good signing for Arsenal.”

Jesus made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens last season, scoring 13 goals and laying on 12 assists while playing all across the frontline.