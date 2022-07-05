Simon Jordan has insisted that he does not see Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wanting to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The 37-year-old forward wants to leave Manchester United for a club that can compete to win the Champions League next season.

He has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and the new Chelsea owners have held talks with Jorge Mendes over the possibility of taking the veteran striker to Stamford Bridge.

Jordan does not feel Ronaldo would be a good signing for Chelsea as, despite his ability to score goals, modern teams need more energetic and mobile forwards to lead the line to suit the game they want to play.

He believes the Portuguese would not fit the way Chelsea play football and does not see Tuchel wanting to sign him this summer.

The former Crystal Palace owner said on talkSPORT: “Do I think he would be a great signing for Chelsea? No, I don’t.

“I think Chelsea probably need something different.

“Do I think Ronaldo can play until he is 40? Who knows? I think that scoring 24 goals last year in however many games tells you he can score goals.

“But teams are changing the way they play right now, they are playing with far more energy and requirements.

“First of all, I don’t think it would happen, but if it were an option, I don’t think Tuchel would want Ronaldo.”

Manchester United do not know whether Ronaldo would be on the flight with the rest of the squad on Friday for their pre-season tour.