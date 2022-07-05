Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have seen their relationship become strained due to the transfer talks which took Richarlison to north London, according to the Liverpool Echo.

After three years in a row with losses totalling more than £370m, the Premier League continues to closely monitor Everton’s finances.

Everton’s financial woes led to the Toffees needing to make a substantial sale before the end of their financial year and they agreed to let Richarlison join Tottenham for a package worth £60m.

Richarlison’s transfer to Tottenham last week, which was completed in time to be accounted for in the year-end financial statements, is anticipated to have strengthened Everton’s position.

It has been claimed that the Lillywhites submitted a £40m proposal at around 4pm on 30th June in an effort to capitalise on Everton’s desire to close the deal before midnight, infuriating the Toffees’ upper management.

Even though a deal eventually was completed before the clock struck midnight, it has been said that the negotiations have soured the relationship between Everton and Spurs.

The Toffees have added experienced centre-back James Tarkowski to the squad following the expiry of his contract at Burnley and are tipped to make further additions, with Jesse Lingard also on their radar.

Boss Frank Lampard has stressed the importance of Everton getting their recruitment right this summer.