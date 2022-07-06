Jesse Marsch and the rest of Leeds United’s coaching staff have been impressed by left-back Leif Davis, who returned to Thorp Arch after spending the 2021/22 season on loan at Bournemouth, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Davis found game time hard to come by at Dean Court, making only 15 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries, registering a sole assist and not making it to the squad for the final 12 matchdays of the campaign.

The loan deal had a clause that allowed Bournemouth to sign the defender on a permanent basis, which they declined to do.

Ipswich Town are particularly keen to reinforce the left side of their defence with the English starlet and have made enquiries with a view to signing the versatile defender, who can also play at centre-back.

The 22-year-old, now having entered the final year of his contract with the Whites, was expected to leave Elland Road on a permanent deal this summer, but has impressed Marsch after returning, enough to earn a seat on the plane for the pre-season tour of Australia.

Davis looks set to serve as the backup left-back next campaign behind Junior Firpo, with Pascal Struijk and Leo Hjelde, who deputised at left-back last season, to return to their positions at the heart of Leeds’ defence.

The Whites no longer prioritise the left-back slot as one that needs further strengthening, as evidenced by their transfer activity this summer.

Davis might still find his future to be away from west Yorkshire but for now, finds himself in the manager’s plans at least for the trip to Australia where they will play Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.