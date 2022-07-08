Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell believes that Toffees youngster Sean McAllister possesses many of the essential qualities needed in a midfielder, which is a good sign for his future.

McAllister impressed for Paul Tait’s Everton Under-18s side during the 2019/20 season and in 2020/21 scored twice in his team’s FA Youth Cup triumph over Chelsea.

The 19-year-old played three times in the Papa John’s Trophy and made 13 Premier League 2 outings for Everton Under-23s last season.

The Everton director of football expressed his delight over the contract extension of the 19-year-old and stressed that the club will look forward to supporting the player’s development.

Thelwell, while explaining the decision to extend McAllister’s contract, claimed that the attacking midfielder possesses a number of essential qualities to play in his position.

“We are very pleased Sean has signed a new contract”, Thelwell told Everton’s official site.

“Sean has a lot of the key elements you require as a midfielder – technical ability, energy, composure and a strong work-ethic– and we are looking forward to helping him continue to progress.”

The Northern Ireland youth international will be looking forward to establishing himself in Everton’s Under-23 side and will be eyeing a first team breakthrough in the upcoming season.