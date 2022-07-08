Charlie Cresswell has revealed that he discussed with Leeds United how making the most of an opportunity to clock up game time on a regular can help him in the long run before opting to join Millwall on loan.

The centre-back is seen as one of the biggest prospects in the youth set-up at Elland Road and he even managed to earn some game time in the Premier League last term.

But Cresswell was allowed to leave on loan this summer to aid in his development, with Championship outfit Millwall emerging as his destination.

The 19-year-old revealed that he sat down with the Leeds hierarchy and talked about utilising the opportunity to play senior football regularly, which will help him take his game to the next level in the long run, before deciding to leave.

Cresswell added that Leeds and himself liked the plans the Lions have for him next season, which made them decide that the Londoners are the right outfit for him.

“You don’t see many 19-year-old centre-backs playing week in and week out in the Prem because it’s not really what Premier League managers do”, Cresswell told the South London Press.

“If I can get a run of games and really take my chance then I think it will benefit me loads in the long run.

“That’s what myself and Leeds discussed.

“We liked what Millwall offered – so we pursued it.”

Cresswell has already started pre-season training under the watchful eye of boss Gary Rowett, whose track record of developing young players was also key to Leeds letting him move to the Den.