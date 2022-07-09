Cambuur technical director Foeke Booy believes that Everton loanee Joao Virginia has all the necessary experience to be successful at the highest level and revealed his side beat off competition for him.

The 22-year-old has been sent out on his third successive loan spell away from Goodison Park, joining the Eredivisie side on a season-long loan deal.

The Portuguese goalkeeper was snapped up by the Merseyside club from Arsenal as a youngster in 2018 and was handed his senior debut two years later in an EFL Cup game against Salford City.

Virgínia has since featured in three games for the Toffees, keeping two clean sheets.

Cambuur technical director Booy feels that the 22-year-old has all the necessary experience to succeed at the highest level and is well suited to the Dutch side’s style of play.

“It is no secret that we were looking for a goalkeeper and with Joao, we certainly found it”, Booy told his club’s official website.

“Despite his relatively young age, he is already very mature, has a nice personality, and also has the necessary experience at the highest level.

“He also suits our way of playing, so we’re glad he chose us.

“It took some time, but we are very satisfied with the result.

“Contacts with both Everton and his agents have gone very well, despite there being a lot of interest in Joao.”

Virginia will look to get a full season on football under his belt in the Netherlands as he kicks on with his development.