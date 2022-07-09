Former Feyenoord star Cyriel Dessers has insisted that the fee Leeds United have forked out to land the services of Luis Sinisterra is well justified given his numbers on the pitch.

The Whites snapped up the Colombian from Feyenoord this week, adding him to their ranks on a five-year deal, as a potential replacement for Raphinha, who is linked with an exit.

Leeds paid the Dutch giants a fee in the £21m range, which is the most Feyenoord have earned from a single sale in their history.

But ex-Feyenoord star Dessers has insisted that he is not at all surprised that the Eredivisie side got a record fee for the 23-year-old as players of his calibre fetch a high price in the market.

Dessers stressed that Sinisterra’s steep price tag is justified, given how good his numbers are on the pitch.

“I am not at all surprised that Luis was sold for a record amount”, Dessers told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

“Players of his qualities are expensive these days.

“If you look at his qualities and statistics, they justify such a large fee.

“I am happy that Feyenoord earned a large fee for him such as this, because they deserve that too.”

Raphinha is claimed to be on the verge of leaving Elland Road for Barcelona and Leeds fans will hope Sinisterra will hit the ground running in the Premier League.