Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte has insisted that he is pleased to be with the Citizens and is not thinking of leaving the Etihad.

Laporte was not a regular feature for Manchester City in the 2020/21 season, playing only 16 matches in the Premier League, and there was speculation last summer about a move.

However, last season the defender missed only five games in the Premier League and was a key member of the Citizens’ title-winning team, even getting on the scoresheet four times.

Laporte explained that with him having three more years remaining on his contract at the Eithad, he is not thinking of a move this summer.

The centre-back stressed that he is pleased to be with the team and does not consider it out of the realms of possibilities that he continues for a long time at the Etihad.

“For now, that’s not the goal [playing in Ligue 1]”, Laporte said to French radio station RMC when asked if he envisions himself playing in Ligue 1.

“I have three years left on my contract.

“I’m happy and so is the club.

“I’ve played a lot of minutes: I’m the central defender who has had the most of them.

“I am a reference and I am very happy that the coach and Manchester City have confidence in me.

“So why not continue for a long time?”

Speculation from last summer about Laporte’s exit has not made the rounds this time out and with the defender now declaring his happiness with Manchester City, he looks poised to continue at the Etihad.