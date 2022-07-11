Everton defender Ben Godfrey has revealed he knew beforehand the club’s new acquisition James Tarkowski is a great guy from playing against him and believes the player is an excellent addition to the squad.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard is aiming to rebuild his team as he attempts to install his brand of play at Goodison Park after avoiding relegation in a disappointing Premier League season.

Lampard identified centre-back as a priority position that needed bolstering and brought experienced defender Tarkowski to Goodison Park on a free transfer from a recently relegated Burnley side.

Godfrey stated that he knew beforehand that Tarkowski has a great personality by playing against him and he is of the opinion that the 29-year-old is a great addition to the squad as his experience will benefit the rest of the group.

“He’s settled in well”, Godfrey told Evertontv.

“He’s a great guy.

“I knew he was a great lad before he came, just from knowing people through football.

“He’s a good addition personality-wise and, as a player, there’s no doubt what he can do”, he added.

“He’s been unbelievable in the Premier League for many, many years.

“A lot of us can learn from his experience.

“I think he’s a great addition.”

The defender remarked on the significance of the competition for spots in the starting eleven and stressed that it is healthy competition that motivates players to put in extra effort.

“Competition for places is important”, he said.

“It encourages each and every one of us defenders to train hard every day and do everything we can to make sure we’re in that starting XI.

“It’s healthy competition and we’re also there to support each other.”

Everton supporters could get their first glimpse of Tarkowski lining up in the starting eleven when the Toffees take on Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Baltimore next Saturday.