Chelsea have attached a timeframe to the appointment of their next sporting director and are aiming to make an appointment before the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Following a takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium, directors Marina Granovskaia and Eugene Tenebaum left the club, as have chairman Bruce Buck and technical director Petr Cech.

For the moment, Boehly serves as an interim sporting director and himself met with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes over a potential move for the Portugal captain.

The Blues are busy doing business in the ongoing transfer window, but do have an eye on the next window.

And they have decided that they want to have a new sporting director appointed before it swings open at the start of 2023.

The club have prioritised concluding all of their business for the ongoing transfer window over the immediate appointment of a sporting director.

Having recently concluded a deal for former Manchester City and Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling, the Blues also have a deal in place for Kalidou Koulibaly, both of whom will join up with the rest of the squad in Los Angeles for the pre-season tour.

Chelsea are targeting further centre-back signings followed by reinforcements in midfield before 1st September, without altogether ruling out the addition of a pure number nine.