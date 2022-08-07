Moise Kean, on loan at Juventus from Everton, has been left out of the Bianconeri’s squad for a friendly against Atletico Madrid due to disciplinary reasons.

The Italian hitman is at Juventus on a two-year loan deal from Everton, which include a clause that should turn it into a permanent move next summer.

It has been suggested that Juventus could look to part ways with Kean this summer, but the striker is still on the books in Turin.

He may have done his prospects harm on Sunday when he was late to meet up with the squad, something which caused Juventus to exclude him from the friendly against Atletico Madrid.

Kean was not even on the bench for the clash against the Spanish side as a result, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The striker joined Everton from Juventus, but failed to make an impact on Merseyside and was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain.

He was then sent out on loan back to Juventus.

Kean featured regularly for Juventus over the course of last season, but could only find the net on six occasions in all competitions.