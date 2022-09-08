Former Everton star Yannick Bolasie has hailed Toffees transfer window target Mohammed Kudus after watching the 22-year-old in action for the first time against Rangers on Wednesday night.

The Toffees tried to sign Kudus from Ajax during the recent transfer window and the player was keen to make the move to Goodison Park to play under Frank Lampard.

Ajax blocked Kudus leaving though and despite Everton pushing hard for a deal, he remained in the Netherlands at the Dutch giants.

Everton could knock on Ajax’s door for Kudus again, but the midfielder may have added to his value with his display against Rangers and Bolasie was impressed with what he saw.

“This young guy Kudus is good. First time watching him”, Bolasie wrote on Twitter during the course of the Champions League game.

Kudus scored and assisted in Ajax’s 4-0 win over Rangers.

The midfielder clocked 89 minutes of the match against the Scottish giants and will look for further game time in the club’s coming group games.

Kudus has been with Ajax since 2020 and has featured in 49 games for the Dutch giants, scoring eight goals and setting up five more for his team-mates.