Conor Coady has hailed Everton new boy Neal Maupay for his brilliant finishing traits and revealed that everyone in the Toffees squad believes in his abilities as a goalscorer.

Everton brought in the 26-year-old forward from Brighton Hove & Albion after losing frontman Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Maupay made his second appearance of the season in an Everton shirt on Sunday against West Ham United and helped Frank Lampard’s side to secure their first Premier League win of the ongoing campaign by scoring his debut goal for the club.

Coady, who was entrusted with the captain’s armband against West Ham, praised Maupay for his goal, which he finished off in the 53rd minute after receiving a pass from Alex Iwobi, and described it as a real striker’s finish.

The Everton defender insists that everyone in the Toffees squad believes in Maupay’s abilities and considers him a fantastic finisher.

“We always believe in him”, Coady told Everton’s official site.

“We have such confidence in Neal and we know what a fantastic finisher he is.

“He showed that again.

“What a goal it was… that touch and finish, it was a real striker’s finish. It’s what he can do.

“He’s a fantastic footballer and he’s brought us ever so much.”

Next, Lampard will take his side to Hampshire to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton on 1st October at St Mary’s.