Besiktas coach Valerien Ismael has insisted that critics of Everton loan star Dele Alli could not be more wrong and soon the midfielder will be being showered with praise.

Alli came back from an injury to play in Besiktas’ goalless draw against Fenerbahce last weekend, but his performance in the midfield was criticised.

It has even been claimed he will now be dropped to the bench for Besiktas’ game at the weekend on the back of his performance in the derby.

Ismael explained though that in the Fenerbahce match he asked Alli to help out defensively and after the Everton loan star starts contributing more, he will make the critics eat their words.

“In the Fenerbahce derby, I asked Dele Alli to help the defence more as a matter of tactics”, Ismael was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Fotomac.

“He will be more productive in the upcoming matches and will contribute a lot to us.

“Those who criticise him will be ashamed for they are making a big mistake.”

The Besiktas boss thinks the detractors are forgetting Alli has come back from an injury and believes it will soon be time when the player gets a standing ovation.

“They even forget that he’s just come out of injury”, Ismael added.

“I trust him and he trusts me too.

“Very soon we’ll all be having a standing ovation for Dele Alli.

“I promise that.”

Besiktas next face Giresunspor in the Super Lig this weekend and Alli will be hoping to get an opportunity to prove some of his critics wrong.