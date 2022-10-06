Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has hailed Erling Haaland and believes the Manchester City star has already taken over the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Haaland backed up his hat-trick in the Manchester derby last weekend with two more goals in Manchester City’s 5-0 win over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The Norwegian has taken the Premier League by storm, scoring 14 times in just eight league appearances and already has 19 goals in all competitions for Manchester City in 12 fixtures.

Keys insisted that Haaland has taken over the superstar status from Messi and Ronaldo and he is convinced that the forward is the real deal.

The broadcaster stressed that Manchester City are likely to win most of the major trophies this season on the back of the Norwegian’s goals.

Keys took to Twitter and wrote: “The changing of the guard is complete. No one talks about Messi or Ronaldo anymore.

“Haaland is a phenomenon.

“After [Jadon] Sancho’s failure I wasn’t sure – but I am now.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.

“City could win the lot this season.”

Pep Guardiola has denied claims that Haaland’s contract has a release clause with Real Madrid planning to trigger it in 2024.