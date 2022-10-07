Frank Lampard has admitted that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to be in the Everton squad to take on Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Calvert-Lewin missed a considerable part of last season due to a fractured toe and picked up a fresh injury on the eve of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

He was expected to get back into the team a couple of weeks, but suffered a fresh setback on his road to recovery, which delayed his return.

However, Lampard claimed that he is now in contention to be in the Toffees squad when Manchester United visit Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Everton boss wants to assess his sharpness before taking any call but pointed out that he played a pivotal role in the club’s survival in the Premier League last season.

Lampard said in a press conference when asked about Calvert-Lewin: “Yes, he’s in contention.

“We’ll see how match fit he is but in terms of the injury, he’s better.

“He’s a good player for us, pivotal to us staying in the league last season.”

It remains to be seen whether Lampard decides to give a few minutes to the striker if needed against Manchester United this weekend.