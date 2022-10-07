FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen believes his team now have a better understanding of Manchester City and should play better at home against the Premier League champions next week.

Manchester City smashed Copenhagen 5-0 at the Etihad on Wednesday night through a dominant performance in front of their supporters.

Copenhagen were never in the game and are now facing the daunting task of facing Manchester City again on Tuesday night at home.

The Premier League champions are again expected to win comfortably, but Kristiansen is certain that his side will put up a tougher fight.

He stressed that Copenhagen now have a better understanding of how to play against Manchester City and will have a few answers to the questions they will pose.

The defender is certain that the Danish outfit will put on a better performance at home against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kristiansen was quoted as saying by bold.dk: “We believe in it.

“Now we got some lessons, and we got some answers on how to play against City.

“And then, we should probably put on a good performance inside the Parken.”

Manchester City have a home game against Southampton on Saturday before they travel to Denmark next week.