Chelsea have still not held talks with Southampton over Joe Shields, with the Saints unhappy at the Blues to such an extent it will knock up Romeo Lavia’s asking price, according to talkSPORT.

The Blues are moving to take Shields to Stamford Bridge to serve as their recruitment director.

However, despite Shields seeming to be Chelsea bound, the Blues have still not held talks with Southampton to agree a compensation package.

Southampton are unhappy about the situation and there is real anger at the club about the way events have unfolded.

It is suggested that the result is that if Chelsea do make another move to sign Lavia, they will now have to pay more than would otherwise have been the case.

Chelsea made a move to sign Lavia late in the summer transfer window, but failed in their approach.

Now if they do go back in for the midfielder, they face having to dig deep and splash a substantial fee to land him.

It remains to be seen when Chelsea will kick off talks with Southampton for Shields, who has been instructed to stay away from the south coast club at present.