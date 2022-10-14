James Tarkowski has hailed Everton captain Seamus Coleman for his outstanding leadership and selfless love for the club.

The 34-year-old Irish international joined Everton in the winter of 2009 from Sligo Rovers, and in August 2019, following Phil Jagielka’s departure, Coleman was awarded the club captaincy.

Coleman has played in more than 350 games for the Merseyside club, and this season, after spending the first seven league games on the bench, the right-back has started in Everton’s last two games.

Tarkowski has hailed Coleman for his selfless leadership and praised the 34-year-old’s love and passion for Everton.

The Toffees defender further added that Coleman continued to push other players to perform at a high level even when he was not starting matches for the Toffees.

“Everyone looks up to Seamus”, Tarkowski told Everton’s matchday programme.

“He’s an unbelievable captain.

“Even when he wasn’t playing a lot of minutes, it didn’t change him.

“Some players might think when they’re not playing, ‘It’s all about myself now’.

“But not Seamus. He’s selfless.

“He loves this football club and he wants us to succeed.

“That’s his passion and he’ll do everything in his power to make sure the lads are driving standards, pushing each other.”

Everton are currently in 12th place in the league table, and after the defeat against Manchester United at Goodison Park last Sunday, the Toffees will be motivated to get back to winning ways against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.