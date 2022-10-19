Frank Lampard believes Newcastle United did not give his Everton side huge problems at St James’ Park, despite beating the Toffees 1-0.

A 31st minute goal from Miguel Almiron proved to be the difference between the two sides in the Premier League game as Everton failed to show a cutting edge and creativity in attack.

Lampard had striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the team, but he drew a blank and was replaced by Neal Maupay with 17 minutes left.

The Everton boss believes that Newcastle did not cause his side big problems and stressed the Toffees were able to play through their midfield, with just the next step going forward missing.

He told BBC Sport: “They are physical team, they are fast on the counters so they will always give teams problems.

“I don’t think they gave us huge amounts of problems.

“The amount of times we played through their midfield with good play and the next bit isn’t there. That is why the stats read low on chances.

“We should have had many more chances than we created. That is the one reflection I have on the game.”

The defeat in the north east means Everton have now lost their last three Premier League games and slipped down to 15th in the table, just one point clear of the drop zone.

They next entertain Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.