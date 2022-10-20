Besiktas have not included a clause guaranteeing Everton loan star Dele Alli playing time in his contract at the club.

Alli moved to Besiktas on loan during the summer after he failed to break into Frank Lampard’s team during the half-season he spent at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has missed only two games in a Besiktas shirt, due to a thigh muscle strain, since joining the Black Eagles from the Toffees.

It had been suggested in some quarters that the terms of Alli’s loan deal guarantee him a certain amount of minutes on the pitch.

However, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, the loan deal does not promise Alli any guaranteed playing time.

A 37-time England international, Alli could join Besiktas permanently, with the Turkish side having the option to purchase the midfielder from Everton at the conclusion of his loan deal, or in January.

Alli has five appearances to his name in a Besiktas shirt, with one goal to his name, which came in his second outing for the Black Eagles.

Everton are well stocked in midfield and it remains to be seen whether Alli has any hope of establishing himself under Lampard in case the Turkish outfit opt not to exercise their option to buy.