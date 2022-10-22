Fixture: Everton vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side in the Premier League this afternoon.

Frank Lampard’s side have lost their last three games on the spin in the Premier League and will want to make home advantage count today to return to winning ways.

The Eagles arrive on Merseyside on the back of a win over Wolves and are unbeaten in their last three games.

Everton won 3-2 at Goodison Park the last time the two sides met, in May.

For this afternoon’s game, Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton, while at the back Lampard selects Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Everton deploy a midfield three of Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana, while in attack Lampard picks Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If the Everton boss needs to influence the game from the bench then he has options, including Salomon Rondon and James Garner.

Everton Team vs Crystal Palace

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Gray, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Rondon, Garner