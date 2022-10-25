Frank Lampard has stated that everyone at Everton is delighted with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first goal of the season, and stressed that the player must now replicate his performance in the coming games.

Last season, Calvert-Lewin missed the first half of the season due to a toe injury and featured 17 times for Everton in the league, scoring five goals while laying on two assists.

The 25-year-old again missed Everton’s opening eight league fixtures this season, and at the weekend against Crystal Palace, he broke the deadlock by scoring his first goal of the season at Goodison Park.

Lampard admitted that everyone in the squad is happy at Calvert-Lewin scoring against the Eagles and feels that the English international must now maintain his form in the coming games.

The Toffees boss stressed that the 29-year-old has worked hard to get himself back fit and emphasised the importance of the player in Everton’s final third.

“You saw the celebration and the relationship he has with the fans – we’re delighted on all fronts on that one”, Lampard told Everton TV.

“People on the outside can cast judgement or comment on Dominic, but I see him every day – trying to do the right things to get fit when he’s not right, working in the right way, being a good team-mate.

“Then you see the player he is when he’s out on the pitch.

“I’m not going to get too excited with one performance, but I am excited because I know what it means to him.

“Now he just has to replicate that.

“It gives us such a weapon in our game to have a player of that presence that we can hit, that we can play off, that can run behind… He can do so many things for us and, obviously, score goals.

Calvert-Lewin has featured four times for Lampard’s side this season and he will want to continue his form on Saturday when Everton take on Fulham.