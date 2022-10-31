New Besiktas coach Senol Gunes has admitted that Everton loan star Dele Alli is not hitting expectations. but feels that he can improve the 26-year-old.

Alli is currently in the middle of a loan spell in Turkey as he tries to get his career back on track, but is yet to hit the ground running at his new club.

He has featured in seven of Besiktas’ 12 league games and has made just one goal contribution for the Turkish giants.

The Everton loan star in fact is yet to play a full 90-minute game for the Turkish giants and was replaced by Nathan Redmond in the 45th minute of Gunes’ first match in charge, a 5-2 win over Umraniyespor.

The veteran coach, while assessing Alli, revealed that he has not had the chance to affect the players yet but will do now.

He has full faith in Alli’s ability and believes that though the player is below par at the moment he can improve.

“I couldn’t affect the players [yet], now I can easily touch them, but we haven’t touched Dele Alli yet,” Gunes was quoted as saying by Turkish newspaper Takvim.

“Let’s not discuss Dele Alli as a player.

“But he is below expectations in terms of efficiency.”

After moving to Turkey late in the transfer window, Alli managed to feature in two games, before missing two with a thigh injury.

Besiktas have the option to make Alli’s move permanent both in January as well as next summer.