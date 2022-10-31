Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, currently out on loan to Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven for the season, could be recalled to Goodison Park early.

The 20-year-old centre-back has not featured regularly for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side so far during the ongoing season, with the manager preferring Armando Obispo at left centre-back more often than not.

Branthwaite has an interim clause in his loan deal that allows the Toffees to recall him during the winter break in case he gets insufficient minutes out on the pitch.

Given his current situation at the Philips Stadion, the 20-year-old might not continue in Eindhoven beyond the winter break, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

PSV Eindhoven are reluctant to lose the defender in the winter break as the staff remain fans of his capabilities, but could have no say in the matter if Everton decide to recall him.

The Boeren hierarchy are already said to be looking at potential replacements and simultaneously keeping a closer eye on Olivier Boscagli’s rehabilitation.

With James Tarkowski and Conor Coady establishing themselves at the heart of Frank Lampard’s backline, Branthwaite might be sent out on loan to a Championship club.

Branthwaite has made ten appearances in all competitions for PSV Eindhoven, scoring once but has yet to total 500 minutes for them.