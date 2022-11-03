Chelsea star N’Golo Kante has picked a side in the Istanbul rivalry; he supports Besiktas among the prominent clubs in Turkey.

Although Fenerbahce and Galatasaray contest the Intercontinental derby, their fellow Istanbul club Besiktas too partake in hotly-contested rivalries.

Besiktas have long-standing rivalries against both Istanbul sides Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, with the success of the three clubs also adding fuel to the fire.

Kante has preference for one club though, Besiktas, as he revealed when asked to come to Fenerbahce by a fan.

“No, no”, Kante was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet En Son Haber at an event when asked to sign for Fenerbahce.

“I support Besiktas in Turkey.”

Kante’s own future at Chelsea is uncertain and next summer could see the Frenchman change clubs, as his contract runs out then, though Fenerbahce may not be his destination.

The French star is currently injured and has played only two matches so far all season for Chelsea, with a return uncertain, and he is missing the World Cup starting this month.

Kante has previously played at Besiktas’ home stadium, Vodafone Park, in the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, when he lost with Chelsea to Liverpool on penalties.