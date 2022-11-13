Chelsea will not sack Graham Potter even if they do not finish in the top four this season, according to CBS Sports.

Potter has struggled to get Chelsea firing since the Blues brought him in to replace Thomas Tuchel and worries are growing amongst some fans.

A number of Chelsea supporters believe Potter should be sacked on the back of a run of four defeats in their last five games.

However, Chelsea are backing Potter and have no intention of showing him the door.

It is claimed that Potter is secure as Chelsea manager even if the Blues do not finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea are confident that Potter is the right man to bring success to the club and want to see him build the team over the coming years.

Potter’s side lost 1-0 away at Newcastle United on Saturday and are sitting in eighth in the Premier League table.

The Blues return to action on 27th December, at home against Bournemouth, following the World Cup break.