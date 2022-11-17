Chelsea star Baba Rahman, who is on loan at Reading, has insisted that he wants to get back to playing top-level football even if it is not with the Blues.

Rahman’s last appearance for Chelsea came in the 2015/16 season, having signed for them in the summer prior, and since then it has been a slew of loans for the left-back.

He is currently with Reading in the Championship, his second successive season with the Royals, and over the course of his loan adventures has played in the likes of La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Rahman is dreaming of going back to playing at the elite level and he is also looking ahead to the World Cup, where he is part of Ghana’s squad.

The left-back has one more year left on his contract with Chelsea but his wish is to play high-level football, whether or not it comes with the Blues.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Rahman said: “My dream is to get back to playing elite football at the top, to compete against the best players in the world.

“I believe in myself and my qualities.

“I feel 100 per cent.

“The World Cup is meant for some of the best players.

“They show you can compete against the best.

“I’ve got one year more with Chelsea.

“My dream is, if not getting back to Chelsea, to move to a top league.”

Rahman has ten appearances this term with Reading in the Championship and played the full 90 minutes in the Royals’ last game before the World Cup break, a 2-1 win over Hull City.