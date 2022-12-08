Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin insists that team-mate Miguel Almiron has always been a good player and expressed his desire to continue to link up with him on the pitch.

The 28-year-old midfielder was heavily criticised last season due to his form, where he scored only once in 30 Premier League outings for Newcastle.

Almiron has been outstanding for the Magpies this season, scoring seven goals in his last eight league games and helping his team climb to third position in the league table before going into the World Cup break.

The Paraguayan international’s performances this season have led some to label him a different player, but Saint-Maximin does not agree and thinks his team-mate has always had the talent.

And the Newcastle winger pointed out that Almiron’s form last season was due to the Magpies not performing well and believes that the player deserves all the credit coming his way.

Saint-Maximin, who is nurturing himself back to full fitness after suffering a muscle injury in October, added that he is eager to get back on the pitch and help Almiron have a great season.

“He has always been a great player, he is an incredible guy and a great player”, Saint-Maximin told Chronicle Live.

“When you play and touch the ball less and the team doesn’t play well, it’s much more difficult to shine.

“It is more difficult to show your quality.

“You see people saying Miggy is a new player.

“It’s not a new player, he has always been a great player.

“To see him in this situation gives me even more.

“I want to be on the pitch with him, to help him, make assists and have the best season possible for him.

“He deserves that.”

Newcastle will resume their season against Bournemouth in an EFL Cup tie on 21st December, as they look to progress in the competition.