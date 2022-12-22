Everton manager Frank Lampard has admitted that Toffees’ striker Tom Cannon has been playing admirably this season to push himself into the first-team picture.

The 19-year-old forward’s performance for Paul Tait’s Under-21 side has garnered praise from the Everton hierarchy and Lampard gave Cannon his first-team debut against Bournemouth just before the World Cup break kicked in.

Lampard also took Cannon with the rest of the Toffees’ first-team to Australia during the World Cup break, where he made two outings for Everton.

Now that Salomon Rondon has left the club and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is nurturing himself back from injury, it has opened an avenue for the teenager to claim a spot in Everton’s senior squad.

The Toffees boss admitted that Cannon has performed brilliantly so far, making himself a standout candidate for a spot in the first-team and stressed that he is pleased with the player’s development.

However, Lampard pointed out that it is not easy to impact the first-team coming from the academy and believes that it is good news for the club that young players, like Cannon, are knocking on the door of the senior squad.

When asked about whether Saloman Rondon’s departure opens up space in the first-team for Cannon to step-up, Lampard told Everton TV: “Yes, and he is doing very well at the minute to sort of throw himself into the picture.

“The way he is training with us and playing and scoring goals when he is playing for the Under-21s…so it is really good to see the development of him.

“You know, to step into the first-team and make an impact as I say is on another level so at the minute he is showing everything he can.

“That is great because it is a lovely thing to feel that there are young kids that are coming through further way around and that we have produced, start to knock on the door.

“It is really good for everyone in the squad.”

Everton will take on Wolves on Boxing Day and Cannon will be eyeing a spot in Lampard’s matchday squad for the game.