Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has admitted that he wanted Weston McKennie to be at Elland Road and was impressed by the American star with his performances at Juventus.

McKennie joined Leeds on loan in the recently-concluded window and he will bolster the Whites’ midfield for the remainder of the season.

The American made 21 appearances for Juventus this season prior to moving, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Dorigo revealed that of all the players Leeds were linked with he was rooting hardest for McKennie to come in through the door at Elland Road.

The Leeds legend observed the American at Juventus and having been impressed by his performances there, is excited about what McKennie can bring to Elland Road.

“We were linked with various people but McKennie was the one that I wanted and I am delighted that we have got him because I have seen a lot of him at Juventus and I know exactly what he can do”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Also, he’s got the physicality and that’s a big difference as well.

“He is a big strong boy and strong in the air but he has got that ability as well.”

Leeds are uncomfortably close to the drop zone, just one point above, and Whites supporters will be hoping the signing of McKennie helps them allay their relegation fears.