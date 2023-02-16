Manchester United loan star Charlie Savage has admitted that Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson has helped him a lot and stressed he is delighted to have made his debut for the League One club.

Savage made his debut for Forest Green Rovers earlier in the week in their game against Charlton Athletic after arriving there on loan last month.

The Manchester United youngster played 40 odd minutes but his team were not able to escape a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlton.

Savage dismissed the notion that he was frustrated at not making his debut earlier, while also praising Ferguson for helping him and speaking to him.

The Manchester United loanee revealed that the Forest Green Rovers boss has told him that chances will come his way and he should be there to take them, while for the moment Savage is pleased to have made his debut.

“I wouldn’t say frustrating, I think its all learning”, Savage said to Forest Green Rovers’ official site post-match when asked if it has been frustrating not being able to play.

“On the first day I joined there was no manager and stuff like that, but Duncan’s been really good with me and he’s talked to me a lot.

“He said I’ll get my chance and I’ve just got to take it.

“Every minute for me is good and I’m happy to make my debut.”

While Savage only made his debut this week for the third tier team, he had 17 appearances under his belt for Manchester United Under-21s prior to his loan move this season.