Hearts star Kyle Rowles has admitted that taking on Celtic is a massive challenge but insists that the Edinburgh club have been cooking up something ahead of tonight’s clash.

Celtic take on Hearts twice this week, tonight in the league and then at the weekend in the Scottish Cup, first at home and then at Tynecastle.

The Hoops have dropped only five points all season long and come into tonight’s game having already beaten Hearts twice this season, putting six goals past them.

Rowles recognises that taking on Celtic is a tough ask but stressed that Hearts have been working on things in the lead-up to tonight’s game.

The Hearts star thinks getting a positive result against Celtic tonight will help boost the confidence of the Edinburgh club ahead of the sides’ meeting again this weekend.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Rowles said: “It’s going to be two challenging games although they will be very different.

“Tonight is a tall order but we have been working on stuff this week, ways that we can play our game and be at our most productive.

“We are only going there with a positive mindset because a good result tonight would give us all the confidence in the world for Saturday.”

Celtic will be hoping that their fantastic from continues not only tonight but also this weekend and they take major steps towards a domestic treble.