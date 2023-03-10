Chelsea manager Graham Potter has admitted that he is feeling less pressure after two wins but stressed that he is not getting carried away just yet.

Potter was under pressure going into last weekend’s home game against Leeds United following a horrendous run of form that saw Chelsea sitting tenth in the league table.

However, a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge lifted spirits and Chelsea further got their season back on track by beating Dortmund 2-0 at home and making it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Many believe that Potter was on the brink of being sacked going into the Leeds game and the Chelsea boss conceded that the pressure is now off for the moment.

He stressed that he is not getting carried away by two wins but admitted that things feel a bit better around the club after the positive results.

The Chelsea manager said in a press conference: “Yes, in some ways [the pressure is off].

“It’s not something I get too bogged down with, but everything feels a bit better when you win.

“But I’m not getting carried away.

“It’s only two wins, so we have to focus on Leicester.”

Chelsea are sitting tenth in the league table and still have just three wins in their last 15 league games.