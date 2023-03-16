Everton boss Sean Dyche has insisted that Toffees star Dwight McNeil is finding his feet at Goodison Park as he starts to make an impact and has simply been reminded of how to play at his best.

Frank Lampard signed McNeil from Burnley in the summer, but the left winger failed to get going under the previous Everton boss.

After the appointment of Dyche, McNeil has started all seven league games for Everton and the former Burnley man has impressed with his performances.

Dyche stated that he has just reminded McNeil that he can be a good player when he puts his mind to it and works hard.

He feels that the former Burnley man simply needed to adapt to life on Merseyside.

Dyche also added that McNeil understands his role and stressed that he is a player ready to improve.

“I don’t think he has evolved; he is just finding his feet again”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“It is a big thing for a player who ccame into a smaller concern, in reality, like Burnley is sometimes an easier place to go early when you are young and build a very good reputation and get a move here.

“It becomes a different concern again, a bigger concern, a bigger feeling, if you like.

“He’s got his shoulders back in and we have reminded him that when he works hard and relaxes, he’s a good player.

“The information we give him is very, very simple.

“Nothing too in depth; I know he knows his role.

“I think he is a player ready to improve and he is improving.”

Everton will face Chelsea at the weekend and McNeil will be hoping to continue his good form against Graham Potter’s side.