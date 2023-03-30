Everton boss Sean Dyche is of the opinion that the Toffees striker Ellis Simms is still adapting to the level of the Premier League and stressed that he is learning how to defend from the front.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Sunderland, but in January he was called back to Goodison Park to assist the club in the goalscoring department.

Simms scored his first senior goal in Everton colours against Chelsea in the dying minutes of the game to help the Toffees secure one point from their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Dyche pointed out that Simms is a young forward and he believes that the 22-year-old is still adapting to Premier League demands.

The Toffees boss revealed that Simms is learning several aspects of the game and stressed that the forward is understanding the importance of defending from the front.

“He is still relatively young and is adapting to what it is like to be in the Premier League”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“A player doesn’t just become a good player overnight.

“He is learning about using his body and the importance of hold-up play and defending from the front.

“He is going about his business quite nicely at the minute.”

Everton will next face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and Simms will be hoping to get on the scoresheet against the Spurs.