Everton boss Sean Dyche has instructed his players to use the Goodison Park atmosphere to their advantage tonight when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Toffees are in the bottom half of the league table and they are set to welcome fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur tonight to Goodison Park.

Since Dyche’s arrival, Everton have picked up nine points out of a possible 12 on home turf and will be determined to snatch points from the north London outfit tonight.

The Everton boss admitted that Spurs have a squad full of quality players but stressed that the Toffees’ home form has been good since he took over.

Dyche revealed that he has told Everton players to use the Goodison Park atmosphere in their favour and play with courage.

The Toffees boss added that it is impossible not to be energised by the Goodison Park atmosphere and issued a rallying call for the Everton faithful to back them.

“We know they have quality players all over the pitch and it’s going to be yet another tough game”, Dyche wrote in the matchday programme.

“With that said, our home form in the past couple of months has been strong and we must retain – as a collective – the feeling that anybody who comes here is in for a tough time.

“My message is to be courageous and use the Goodison atmosphere to our advantage.

“This will be my first experience in the home dugout under the lights here and it’s something I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s impossible not to be energised by the feeling you create.

“It starts with us, as always, but let’s all play our part and keep moving in the right direction.”

Everton have not won in their last three encounters against Tottenham and have failed to score a single goal on the last three occasions against Spurs.