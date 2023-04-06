Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is of the view that Leeds United loanee Leo Hjelde is mature beyond his age when he is on the pitch.

Hjelde made two senior appearances for Leeds this season before joining Championship outfit Rotherham on loan in January.

The 19-year-old left-back has featured nine times for Rotherham since his arrival at the club and has garnered praise for his performances.

Johansson stated that Hjelde is always one step ahead of the action and added that the Leeds loanee has the capacity to anticipate how the play will develop in front of him.

The Millers goalkeeper stressed that Hjelde has toughened up during his time with Rotherham and stated that the Leeds man has displayed maturity beyond his age on the pitch.

“He’s very mature”, Johansson told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I spoke to him about this the other day, he sees play seconds before it happens, he knows everything before it actually happens which is a very good ability to have so young.

“He’s so much older than he actually is, on the pitch.

“He’s learning the other side of the game as well.

“The toughness, he’s learned that quite a bit, it’s toughened him up.

“He’s winning his headers, clearing balls, doing that side for us.”

Hjelde has started eight of the nine games he has featured in for Rotherham so far and will be hoping to end the season strongly with the Millers.