Phil Brown, Sam Allardyce’s former assistant, has insisted that the Leeds United boss is capable of transforming the training form of the players into a game and dubbed him accepting the Leeds role a no-brainer.

Considered a survival specialist, Allardyce has previously kept clubs in trouble afloat in the Premier League and Leeds put out an SOS call for him.

He has taken charge of one game so far and has another three to go to keep Leeds alive in the top flight into next season.

After taking the reins of the Whites, Allardyce remarked in a press conference that he is on par with Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in terms of football experience.

Pointing out that comment, Brown, who once worked with Allardyce as his assistant at Bolton, said that the Leeds boss said that to take pressure off the players and he knows how to transfer their training form into a game.

He further added that accepting the Leeds role was natural for Allardyce given the quality the Yorkshire outfit possess.

“He will bring experience and he’s already taken the pressure off the players with that comment”, Brown told BBC Sport.

“Sam is brilliant at getting players to transfer their performance in training to a game because he makes them feel better.

“Leeds are not a bad team – Sam has looked at it and thought: ‘no brainer’.“

The 68-year-old manager replaced Javi Gracia at Leeds earlier this month and his side went down fighting against league leaders Manchester City 2-1 in his first game in charge.