Chelsea’s Twitter account has poked fun at Leeds United following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites have fallen through the Premier League trapdoor and will play in the Championship next season following an abysmal campaign.

Their downfall has been celebrated by Chelsea’s official Twitter account, with it not being forgotten how Leeds mocked the Blues early in the campaign.

During commentary of the Leeds vs Chelsea game in August, Leeds’ Twitter account wrote “life comes at you fast!” while including a screenshot of Chelsea’s Twitter saying the Blues had started to assert themselves, shortly before Leeds scored.

Not forgetting the public mocking, Chelsea’s Twitter account has lost no time in responding.

Replying to the Tweet from August, Chelsea’s Twitter account wrote: “It certainly does.”

Leeds and Chelsea will be unable to renew their rivalry next season, with the Whites now needing to focus on bouncing back from relegation.

Chelsea meanwhile also had a campaign to forget and finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League standings.