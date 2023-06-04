Leeds United intend to include Charlie Cresswell in their senior team plans for next season despite loaning him out this term, according to Leeds Live.

Cresswell was shipped out on a season-long loan deal to Millwall last summer and his performances for the Lions saw strong interest in him in the January transfer window.

Leeds thought about selling Cresswell in the winter window, but he finished the season on loan at Millwall.

The situation has now changed at Elland Road following Leeds’ relegation and the Whites intend to include Cresswell in their plans.

A solid season in the Championship at Millwall could give Cresswell a good opportunity of featuring for Leeds next season, dependent upon outgoings at Elland Road.

Leeds are expected to part with a raft of players following relegation from the Premier League and several defenders could go.

The club are also currently without a director of football and a manager.

Sam Allardyce recently departed the club, while it has emerged he was looking to stay on either as director of football or general manager.