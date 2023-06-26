Leeds United had been due to make a decision on who will become their next manager last Friday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites are without a manager after Sam Allardyce parted ways with the club following the end of the season.

They have been linked with a host of options and former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is suggested to be the front-runner, with terms discussed.

However, there has been no announcement from Leeds and some fans are concerned about the amount of time being taken to appoint a new boss.

It has emerged that Leeds had been due to make a decision on their next manager on Friday.

The reason for the delay is unclear, but the clock is ticking on the summer transfer window and towards the start of the new Championship season.

The Whites are due to kick off their bid to get back to the Premier League by hosting Cardiff City on 6th August.

They then have an EFL Cup first round tie against Shrewsbury Town to navigate, before they travel to Birmingham City in the league.