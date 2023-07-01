Anthony Gordon is excited by the imminent arrival of Sandro Tonali at Newcastle United and revealed he remembers him from his spell at Brescia.

Newcastle are set to snap Tonali up from AC Milan on a big money deal which, it has been suggested in Italy, could eventually net the Rossoneri €80m.

Tonali is expected to be a key player for Newcastle in the coming years and winger Gordon will be looking to benefit from the midfielder’s passing range.

Gordon admits that he remembers Tonali from his time as a Brescia player, before he headed to the San Siro, and feels Newcastle are signing someone who is one of the world’s top midfielders.

“I knew him from the early days at Brescia. I remember seeing some clips of him before he went to Milan”, Gordon told the Sun.

“He’s excelled and is one of the top midfielders in the world.

“It’s showing the direction we’re going. I’m really looking forward to playing with him.”

Newcastle are tipped to make further signings after the arrival of Tonali, especially with the squad depth demanded by competing in the Champions League next season.

Tonali is due on Tyneside next week.