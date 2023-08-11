Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has remarked that the Whites are gradually playing more like the way manager Daniel Farke wants them to play.

Farke has been appointed manager of Leeds on a four-year contract as the Championship side look to make a return to the top flight a season after being relegated.

In their opening Championship game of the season, the Whites had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City before winning 2-1 against Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Struijk stated that as time goes by, he and his Leeds team-mates are gradually getting accustomed to Farke’s playing style and gradually playing how the manager wants them to play.

He added that Leeds patiently controlled the game at the weekend against the Bluebirds and the game against Shrewsbury.

Struijk told Leeds’ official site: “I mean, I think we started it in pre-season well, we started building from the Man U game, that was really fast.

“So, it was all new for us.

“But I feel if you look at the results over the end of the pre-season, Nottingham Forest, Hearts, we are getting more and more into the way of playing like that he wants.

“And as well, at the weekend, we controlled the game, we were really dominant, playing the ball around, very patient sometimes, we have to and today again so I think it’s good.”

Farke’s side will square off against Birmingham City away from home this weekend in their second Championship match of the season, searching for their first league win of the season.