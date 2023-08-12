Dominic Matteo has warned Birmingham City that Leeds United just might be better suited by playing away from Elland Road at the moment.

Leeds started life back in the Championship with a 2-2 draw last weekend and are set for a trip to Birmingham City this afternoon.

The Whites will look to post their first three points of the season at St. Andrew’s today and Matteo feels that they have the set-up to produce a fine away performance.

The former Leeds star conceded that at home the Leeds players are under pressure to always be on the front foot from their own fans and they have a certain expectation.

But he feels away from home, Leeds can afford to sit back and they have the pace in their team to hurt the opposition with rapid counter-attacks and it will suit the current set of players.

The former White said on LUTV: “It should be a perfect set-up for an away performance because of the pace and the midfield now as well.

“If they can get hold of the ball and get the balls into them, I think we will create chances and I think we will score goals away from home.

“At home, it’s hard because the fans are always pushing us to do better and they are always on our cases to go forward.

“But away from home might just suit us better because we can defend deep at times and then when we will need to get into their final third we can because of the pace that we have within our ranks.”

Attacker Willy Gnonto will not be in the squad today as he continues to agitate for a transfer this summer.