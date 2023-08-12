Fixture: Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Whites played out a 2-2 draw at home against Cardiff City in their Championship opener and boss Daniel Farke will be keen for all three points today.

Leeds continue to deal with turmoil over player transfers, with Tyler Adams’ move to Chelsea collapsing, while Willy Gnonto wants to leave and is refusing to play.

Birmingham kicked off their league campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Swansea City.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while in defence the Whites go with Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell and Sam Byram at the back.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Ethan Ampadu, Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray, while Ian Poveda and Daniel James support Joe Gelhardt.

Farke has options on the bench if he needs to make changes and his options include Joe Rodon and Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United Team vs Birmingham City

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cresswell, Byram, Ampadu, Shackleton, Gray, Poveda, James, Gelhardt

Substitutes: Darlow, Klaesson, Rodon, Hjelde, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Rutter