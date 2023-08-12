Fixture: Everton vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his team and substitutes to welcome Fulham to Goodison Park for his side’s Premier League opener this afternoon.

Dyche managed to guide Everton to safety in the Premier League last term and is keen to avoid further struggles this season.

An opening day win over Fulham would be just what Dyche wants to signal the start of better fortunes at Everton

The meeting at Goodison Park between the two teams last term saw Fulham run out 3-1 winners.

Dyche has Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence the Everton boss goes with Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Ashley Young as a back four.

In the middle of the park, Dyche selects Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while James Garner and Alex Iwobi support Neal Maupay.

If Dyche needs to try to influence the match from the bench then he has options to choose from, including Arnaut Danjuma and Tom Cannon.

Everton Team vs Fulham

Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Garner, Iwobi, Maupay

Substitutes: Virginia, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Onyango, Gomes, Cannon, Dobbin, Danjuma