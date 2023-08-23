Ex-Rangers star Steven Thompson has insisted that Rabbi Matondo could be someone the Gers start at PSV Eindhoven as he expects them to be under the cosh in the Netherlands.

Michael Beale’s side were held by PSV Eindhoven to a 2-2 draw in a pulsating first-leg Champions League playoff tie at Ibrox.

Matondo, who joined the Scottish giants from Schalke last summer, was on the scoresheet in the match.

And Thompson believes that the Light Blues need the Welsh attacker in their second-leg tie as Beale’s side are expected to be under pressure at PSV.

The former Gers attacker sees Matondo, with his speed, as being able to offer Rangers an out ball to relieve pressure, which he thinks Cyriel Dessers and Danilo cannot.

“It will be interesting to see whether or not he starts Matondo over in the Netherlands because you are expecting Rangers to be under the cosh”, Thompson said on BBC Sportsound.

“They need an out ball and Dessers does not have that ability and Danilo maybe does not have the physicality.

“So between them, I would be tempted to start Matondo, just for that out ball, just for that surprise element he can bring.

“He will be full of confidence after his goal this evening.”

Beale’s side are now aiming to book a Champions League group stage spot and are hoping to snatch an aggregate victory over their Dutch counterparts in the playoff.