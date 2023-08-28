Burnley are now one of two options for AC Milan star Divock Origi and a deal for Sheffield United seems less likely.

The transfer window has entered its final week and Sheffield United are still in the market for a centre forward.

The Blades have identified Origi as one of the possible candidates and it is said that they are in contact with the Belgian international’s agents.

Burnley, who are in the bottom half of the table, are in the market for a forward, as Vincent Kompany is pushing to land one.

And Burnley, along with Italian side Torino, are the two most likely options for Origi now, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

It is claimed that a move to Sheffield United currently looks off the table for the Belgian hitman.

AC Milan are keen to move Origi off the wage bill after his limited impact at the San Siro.

Origi has three years left on his contract and after a disappointing first season with AC Milan, he could soon be heading elsewhere.